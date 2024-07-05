Protecting perfection: Davis brothers take unbeaten records into Saturday bouts

NEWARK, NJ (WTKR)- Saturday promises to be an exciting night for the Davis family and fight fans in Hampton Roads.

Brothers Keyshawn and Kelvin Davis, who hail from Norfolk, both take the ring at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Keyshawn faces Miguel Madueno in one of the evening's featured fights, while his older brother will meet Kevin Johnson in one of the undercard bouts.

"He's going to put on a hell of a show as well," Keyshawn Davis said of Kelvin. "He's going to shock the world, as well as when I stop Miguel and I just can't wait until after we both get our victories, we go back to our families and we talk about how we beat the hell out of our opponents."

So far Keyshawn Davis has backed up the talk. He enters Sarturday's fight 10-0 as a professional boxer with seven knockouts. This will mark his first fight since February 8, when he took down Jose Pedraza by technical knockout in Las Vegas. Also known as "The Businessman, Davis climbs into the ring to take on Madueno, who comes into the fight with a 31-2 record.

“I just need to do the same thing I’ve been doing," Davis said. "I just need to go out there, have fun and perform. He has a style that I’ve seen so many times, especially in the amateurs. When you travel overseas, you fight a lot of guys like that. Now that we are going 10 rounds, I can take my time and dissect this kid. I’m going to go in there and have fun and do what I do.”

Kelvin will square off against Johnson a little earlier in the evening. The oldest Davis brother boasts a record of 12-0 with eight knockouts. He'll be back in action after topping Mario Ezequiel Sayal Lozano back on March 13 in Plant City, Florida. The elder Davis, known as "Night Night" in the boxing world, takes a fighter who has won 12 of his 15 fights in Johnson.

Coverage of Saturday's undercard bouts, including Kelvin Davis and Kevin Johnson, begins at 6:10 PM on ESPN+, while coverage of the evening's feature match-ups, which includes Keyshawn Davis battling Miguel Madueno, kicks off at 8:30 PM on ESPN.