Pry, Foster highlight importance of 757 to Hokies in visits to Hampton Roads

VIRGINIA BEACH (WTKR) — Virginia Tech football has seen plenty of 757 products come through its program, find success, and then head off to the NFL.

Now the Hokies' head coach Brent Pry and former legendary defensive coordinator Bud Foster say their priority is once again finding that connection.

Pry chatted with fans at New Realm Brewery during his Tailgate Tour on Tuesday while Foster spoke to the Chesapeake Sports Club on Monday at the organization's monthly luncheon.

Foster was on staff in Blacksburg from 1987-2019, taking over as defensive coordinator in 1995. He was the architect of a defense that became one of the most vaunted and respected in college football, creating the famed "Lunch Pail Defense."

Part of those units featured future longtime NFL stars like Deep Creek's DeAngelo Hall and Darryl Tapp and Maury's Kam Chancellor along with a host of players who hailed from Hampton Roads.

"The kids from here, number one they were well-coached," Foster said. "All different kinds of backgrounds, you got military. You got some kids with discipline and work ethic, so that made it simple to come in and buy into the lunch pail mentality that we had."

Now a special assistant to Virginia Tech director of athletics Whit Babcock, Foster is not shy about wanting a few more Tidewater products back in maroon and orange.

"This area just produces a lot of dynamic athletes in all sports," Foster said. "It was a mainstay for us, it was a priority for us and we got to get back to that and Coach Pry and his staff is doing that right now."

Pry's first season on the sidelines in Blacksburg left Virginia Tech faithful wanting more. The Hokies finished 3-8 and managed just one ACC victory, but hope re-taking the commonwealth will lead to an increase in wins.