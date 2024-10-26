Rahne breaks down win over Georgia Southern during Old Dominion Football Coach's Show

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Thursday was a night to remember for the Old Dominion football program and its fans. In the Monarchs' first ever Thursday night home game, they put together one of the best performances of the Ricky Rahne era.

The head coach sat down with News 3 following the 47-19 victory over Georgia Southern to discuss the win and break down the contest. There were plenty of things to like about the Monarchs' showing, one that goes down as their biggest win since October 15, 2022, when they topped Coastal Carolina, 49-21. The victory moved the silver and blue (4-4, 3-1) into first place in the Sun Belt East Division.

This week on the Old Dominion Football Coach's Show, Rahne sat down to give an instant recap of the Thursday night triumph.

Colton Joseph led the charge with a career night. The redshirt freshman quarterback completed 20 of his 26 pass attempts for 304 yards and four touchdowns and added 69 rushing yards and a score on the ground. Isiah Paige pulled in seven receptions for 100 yards and Demariyon Houston caught two touchdown passes, while Aaron Young rushed for 77 yards and a score.

ODU gained 560 yards of total offense and scored on all five redzone chances. The Monarchs were also 7-of-13 on third down conversions and forced two turnovers. Will Jones II had a big night, recovering a fumble and coming up with an interception.

As for Joseph's big night, it's the latest step in a journey that started on the far coast. Zach Staton tells us more about the California kid with a West Coast swagger and a nickname worthy of the wild west.

We're also updating fans on former ODU players who are currently in the NFL.

Old Dominion is back in action next Saturday when the Monarchs visit Appalachian State. Kickoff is set for 2:30.

The Old Dominion Football Coach's Show airs every Friday at 8:30 PM on WGNT through the end of football season.