Rahne discusses bye week focus during Old Dominion Football Coach's Show

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Ricky Rahne will be the first to tell you that Old Dominion has put itself in position to win games, but the Monarchs have just not been able to get over that hump.

Needless to say, the season is far from over and there's still plenty of time for the silver and blue to make some noise.

This week on the Old Dominion Football Coach's Show, Rahne sits down with Marc Davis to discuss some of the things the team will focus on during the bye week. It's also a chance to reset and regroup, as well as an opportunity for the coaches to hit the recruiting trail.

Rahne also takes us inside the art of watching film as we sit down with him to go over some tape. It's a good chance to see some behind-the-scenes of college football.

Kicker Ethan Sanchez had his parents in the stands last Saturday, marking the first time they had seen their son play a game on his home field in college. Zach Staton gives us an inside look about Sanchez's drive, passion and goals.

ODU is back in action next Saturday when the Monarchs visit Bowling Green for a 5:00 PM showdown. Fans can catch the contest on ESPN+.

The Old Dominion Coach's Show airs every Friday at 8:30 PM on WGNT through the end of college football season.