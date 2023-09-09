Rahne discusses home opener during Old Dominion Football Coach's Show

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Old Dominion showed some flashes of potential during its season-opening loss to Virginia Tech, but the defeat came down to players not doing their jobs enough.

That's one thing Ricky Rahne wants to see when the Monarchs take the field Saturday against Louisiana at S.B. Ballard Stadium, the ability of each person to handle their responsibilities consistently. It will mark the home opener and first Sun Belt Conference game of the campaign for the silver and blue.

This week on the Old Dominion Football Coach's Show, Rahne discussed the importance of making sure everybody does their job, pointing out that Virginia Tech's ability to do that more was the difference in that game. Saturday will find the Monarchs welcoming a Louisiana team that is 1-0 on the season, after the Ragin' Cajuns downed Northwestern State to open things up.

ODU committed three turnovers, was sacked five times and had a snap sail over the punter's head for a safety last Saturday in Blacksburg. Obviously, Rahne hopes to see less of that this time around.

The head coach also talked about Grant Wilson's first start at quarterback and how he's coming along, as well as the new offense.

LaMareon James and Javon Harvey both grew up in Hampton Roads. News 3's Zach Staton dives into their bond on and off the field as Monarch teammates from the same area.

The Old Dominion Football Coach's Show airs each Friday on WTKR at 7:00 PM through the end of college football season.