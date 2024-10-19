Rahne discusses homecoming, Texas State in this week's Old Dominion Football Coach's Show

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Old Dominion has not played a home game since September 14. Now they return to S.B. Ballard Stadium looking for their first home victory of the season.

The Monarchs host high-powered Texas State in a homecoming contest as the silver and blue looks for their first home win of the season. In this week's Old Dominion Football Coach's Show, Ricky Rahne gives his thoughts on the high-powered Bobcats offense. TSU puts up 477.5 yards per game and 38.2 points per game and is coming off its best game of the season against Arkansas State last week.

It's homecoming for the Monarchs, so plenty of festivities will surround the contest. Rahne is happy to be coming home to play a game in front of a friendly crowd for the first time since his squad faced Virginia Tech.

The Old Dominion Football Coach's Show airs each Friday night at 8:30 PM on WGNT through the end of college football season. Click on the above video to view this week's episode.