Rahne discusses kickoff of Sun Belt play, Coastal Carolina during Old Dominion Football Coach's Show

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- After picking up its first win of the season, Old Dominion looks to build off the success as the Monarchs enter Sun Belt play.

ODU visits Coastal Carolina to get their conference schedule underway. The Chanticleers are 3-1 and coming off a bye week, following their first loss of the season. They're led on offense by quarterback Ethan Vasko, an Oscar Smith product who can impact the game with both his arm and his legs. Vasko was an Old Dominion verbal commit before signing with Kansas. He'd transfer to Coastal Carolina after his stint with the Jayhawks.

The Monarchs are coming off a 30-27 victory over Bowling Green. Three of their four contests so far this season have been decided by one score. Colton Joseph took over for the injured Grant Wilson at quarterback in the second half and engineered a game-winning drive.

Pat Conroy made a huge impact during the win. He made three huge receptions, including two touchdowns and a big catch on fourth down during that game-winning drive.

