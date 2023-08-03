Rahne eyes strong culture as ODU kicks off preseason camp

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- It's a clean slate for Old Dominion on the football field. The Monarchs opened up preseason camp on Wednesday as they look to bounce back from a 3-9 campaign in 2022.

Day one is down with a month to go until the team opens its schedule at Virginia Tech.

"I think one thing you learn is which guys were working and studying and doing all that sort of stuff over the summer," head coach Ricky Rahne said. "We get to see who's working, who's studying their playbook and who believes and is confident that they've earned the right to win over the summer."

"I think everything went well," linebacker EJ Green said. "I think we are executing. I think little mistakes here and there, but it's the first day. We'll get better as it goes on."

Rahne added that he thought the team had a good day and executed well, maybe better than he had anticipated, but he noted he'd like to see some of the new players learn how the coaches want to see them practice in terms of chasing the football and ball security. The cultural environment is one of the things the head coach watches closely, especially during the first several days of practice.

"Culture is the environment that repeated actions create," he noted. "I think today helps us begin to establish what our culture is. Guess what? It's not always good, right? I thought today was a positive step for that and a good step at establishing a positive culture."

The Monarchs are filling several holes after some key departures from the 2022 squad. Receivers Javon Harvey, Jordan Bly and Isiah Paige enter as players looking to pick up some of the numbers left by Ali Jennings, who transferred to Virginia Tech. The team is also seeking some running backs to step up, such as Keshawn Wicks and Obie Sanni after lead back Blake Watson left for Memphis.

However, the position still up in the air that has peaked the most interest among fans and those outside the locker room (along with some people inside of it, perhaps) is quarterback. Last year's starter, Hayden Wolff, transferred to Western Michigan and fellow signal caller Brendon Clark walked away from football due to injuries. Redshirt sophomore Jack Shields and Fordham transfer Grant Wilson are battling for the top QB spot on the depth chart for 2023. Rahne says the two will alternate rotations with the first string offense so each will get a chance to prove himself.

"We're going to let it play out itself a little bit," Rahne said. "There are going to be some highs and lows. We've got to see how guys respond to adversity, too, so just stringing together three good days in a row, that's not going to win you the competition."

"They're both looking good," added offensive lineman Leroy Thomas. "I like them both. They both came with the right attitude, they both were getting after it today so I was happy to see it."

Old Dominion ranked last in the Sun Belt in terms of scoring offense in 2022, posting 19.5 points per game and was hindered by a running performance that ranked among the worst in the nation (92.5 yards per game). Kevin Decker begins his first season as the Monarchs' offensive coordinator in hopes of lighting a spark. Decker spent the last four years at Fordham, where the Rams scored 49.5 points per outing last year.

ODU's September 2 game at Virginia Tech kicks off at 8:00 PM. The Monarchs' first home contest will be September 9 when they host Louisiana at 6:00 PM, which will also be the squad's Sun Belt Conference opener.