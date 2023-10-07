Rahne, Old Dominion eye road success at Southern Mississippi

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Coming off its first Sun Belt loss of the season, Old Dominion heads back on the road looking to get back above .500 and get back into the win column.

The Monarchs visit Southern Mississippi Saturday with a chance to pick up their first victory away from S.B. Ballard Stadium. They'll face a Golden Eagles team that is 1-4 on the season, but has played the likes of Florida State and Tulane in its non-conference schedule.

This week on the Old Dominion Football Coach's Show, Ricky Rahne discusses the match-up with Southern Mississippi, quarterback Jack Shields and running back Kadarius Calloway, who had a career day at Marshall last weekend.

Zach Staton takes a look at the responsibilities of Tristin Iannone, ODU's Director of Football Operations. Iannone takes care of the travel arrangements for the team and handles a lot of the logistical work behind the scenes.

The Monarchs and Golden Eagles kickoff at 7:00 PM on Saturday night and fans can catch the game on ESPN+.

The Old Dominion Football Coach's Show airs every Friday at 7:00 PM on WTKR through the end of the college football season.