Rahne, Old Dominion set sights on No. 25 James Madison

Coming off a big win last weekend, the Monarchs hit the road for one of their biggest tests of the season Saturday night in Harrisonburg.

This week on the Old Dominion Football Coach's Show, Ricky Rahne discussed the silver and blue's match-up with James Madison. The Dukes come in ranked No. 25 in the AP Poll and boast a 7-0 record on the season. Coach Rahne and News 3's Marc Davis went over JMU's strengths and what the Monarchs will have to do in order to be successful.

News 3 also caught up with Rahne's high school coach, Tom Thenell, who is currently the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Colorado Mesa University. He discussed the current head Monarch's early football days and following his progress through the ranks.

The Old Dominion Football Coach's Show airs every Friday at 7:00 PM on WTKR through the end of college football season.