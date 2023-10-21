Rahne talks bye week productivity, App State in this week's ODU Coach's Show

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Not since September 23 has Old Dominion taken its home field, but Saturday finds Monarch Nation able to cheer on the silver and blue at S.B. Ballard Stadium.

This week on the Old Dominion Football Coach's Show, Ricky Rahne and Marc Davis discuss how the Monarchs spent the bye week. ODU hit the road and topped Southern Mississippi, 17-13, its last time out and looks to keep things going in its return home.

Appalachian State visits Norfolk on Saturday in a battle of 3-3 Sun Belt teams. The Mountaineers boast a strong running game and have only allowed five sacks the entire season, presenting challenges on both sides of the ball.

We're also having a little bit of fun with Old Dominion punter Ethan Duane.

Click on the above video to view this week's edition of the Old Dominion Football Coach's Show. The program airs every Friday at 7:00 on WTKR through the end of the college football season.