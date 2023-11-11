Rahne talks eight straight one-score games, slowing down Liberty in on Old Dominion Football Coach's Show

NORFOLK, Va (WTKR) — 2023 has been life on the edge of a razor blade for Old Dominion football.

Each of the Monarchs' last eight games have been decided by a single score, with ODU going 4-4 in that stretch. That streak continued last Saturday with a last minute loss against Coastal Carolina.

On this week's edition of the Old Dominion Football Coach's Show, Ricky Rahne dives into the heartbreak against the Chanticleers and the run of close games the silver and blue finds itself in. Rahne also chats about Saturday's showdown at Liberty, the third straight year ODU will meet the Flames. Jamey Chadwell's group is 9-0 going into the game.

While fans nerves get tested with so many one-score games, ODU players are learning how to keep fighting. Offensive lineman LeRoy Thomas and defensive end Kris Trinidad chat about the resolve that's building throughout the team after playing in so many contests that are decided by a touchdown or less.

The Old Dominion Football Coach's Show airs every Friday at 7:00 PM on WTKR through the end of college football season.