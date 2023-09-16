Rahne talks first win, matchup with Wake Forest in latest edition of Old Dominion Football Coach's Show

NORFOLK, Va (WTKR) — The first win of the season is in the books and a long streak finally broken for Old Dominion.

Off the heels of their first win of the 2023 season over Louisiana, the Monarchs turn the page to another shot at an ACC opponent as Wake Forest heads to S.B. Ballard Stadium. It's just the fifth time in program history the silver and blue has hosted a Power Five foe.

On this week's edition of the Old Dominion Football Coach's Show, Ricky Rahne previews the matchup for his ODU team against a steady Demon Deacons squad. The Monarch's head coach will also dive into last week's win over the Rajin Cajuns, which helped ODU break a seven-game losing streak that dated back to 2022.

One of the standouts of that game was KeShawn Wicks. The running back notched a career-high in rushing yards in the contest, a trend that's forming as his number of touches has elevated this year after a long period of waiting his turn. News 3's Zach Staton shows how his patience is paying off and why success in football isn't new for Wicks or his family.

The Old Dominion Football Coach's Show airs every Friday at 7:00 PM on WTKR throughout the college football season.