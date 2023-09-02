Rahne talks Hokies in kickoff edition of Old Dominion Football Coach's Show

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- College football season is back as the Monarchs hit the road to kick off their campaign. News 3 is once again partnering with ODU to bring you the Old Dominion Football Coach's Show.

This week, Ricky Rahne and Marc Davis discuss returning to the field and the season opener against Virginia Tech. The silver and blue opened 2022 with a thrilling 20-17 victory over the Hokies in Norfolk. This marks the fifth meeting between the two programs with each claiming two wins on their respective home fields. Kickoff is set for 8:00 PM at Lane Stadium on Saturday night.

Grant Wilson will make his first collegiate start at quarterback when the Monarchs take the field. The Fordham transfer won the starting job and will look to lead ODU to its first road victory over a Power 5 opponent. Zach Staton spoke one-on-one with Wilson about his journey to becoming the starter.

We're also hearing from the players on the chance to hit the field in Blacksburg.

The Old Dominion Football Coach's Show airs every Friday at 7:00 PM on WTKR throughout the college football season.