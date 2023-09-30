Rahne talks Marshall, hitting the road on Old Dominion Football Coach's Show

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- After three straight games at S.B. Ballard Stadium, Old Dominion hits the road to return to Sun Belt play on Saturday.

This week on the Old Dominion Football Coach's Show, Ricky Rahne discusses Saturday's showdown at Marshall. The Thundering Herd is out to a 3-0 start and holds a 7-1 all-time advantage over ODU. The Monarchs have never won in Huntington.

Rahne's group is coming off a 10-9 win over Texas A&M-Commerce last weekend. That win featured a quarterback change and the head coach says the team evaluated both Grant Wilson and Jack Shields throughout the week to determine who would start.

Social media was also the topic of discussion from Rahne since last Saturday. Zach Staton dives into the good and bad of having a direct line to your favorite athletes and coaches.

The Old Dominion Football Coach's Show airs every Friday at 7:00 PM on WTKR through the end of college football season.