Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Rahne talks Marshall, hitting the road on Old Dominion Football Coach's Show

ODU football coach's show
Posted at 11:55 PM, Sep 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-29 23:55:01-04

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- After three straight games at S.B. Ballard Stadium, Old Dominion hits the road to return to Sun Belt play on Saturday.

This week on the Old Dominion Football Coach's Show, Ricky Rahne discusses Saturday's showdown at Marshall. The Thundering Herd is out to a 3-0 start and holds a 7-1 all-time advantage over ODU. The Monarchs have never won in Huntington.

Rahne's group is coming off a 10-9 win over Texas A&M-Commerce last weekend. That win featured a quarterback change and the head coach says the team evaluated both Grant Wilson and Jack Shields throughout the week to determine who would start.

Social media was also the topic of discussion from Rahne since last Saturday. Zach Staton dives into the good and bad of having a direct line to your favorite athletes and coaches.

The Old Dominion Football Coach's Show airs every Friday at 7:00 PM on WTKR through the end of college football season.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV