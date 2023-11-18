Rahne talks Monarch's final stretch, road matchup with Georgia Southern on Old Dominion Football Coach's Show

NORFOLK, Va (WTKR) — After a disappointing trip to Liberty, Old Dominion still has plenty to play for but the margin for error has run out. At 4-6, the Monarchs travel to Georgia Southern on Saturday needing to win to keep their bowl hopes alive.

On the Old Dominion Football Coach's Show, Ricky Rahne discusses his team's 38-10 loss to Liberty last weekend, his message to the silver and blue on moving forward with just a pair of games to go, and playing with their backs against the wall. Rahne also chats about the road matchup against the Eagles, who are 6-4 but have lost two straight going into this weekend's game.

Something that has been brought up to Rahne during his time in Norfolk is the traditions for fans, including hand signals or slogans for the program. With his last stop at Penn State, the head coach constantly hearing Nittany Lion fans shouting "We Are', the school's famous cheer.

News 3's Zach Staton chats with the ODU Monarchists about the desire for fans to get something similar for silver and blue supporters, diving into a hand signal the group has started using.

The Old Dominion Football Coach's Show airs every Friday at 7:00 PM on WTKR through the end of college football season.