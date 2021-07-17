Ravens safety, Suffolk native Chuck Clark hosts local back-to-school drive

SUFFOLK, Va. - With just over a week until NFL training camps get underway, Baltimore Ravens safety Chuck Clark made sure to use the limited down time remaining to give back to his hometown of Suffolk.

The King's Fork High School product hosted a back-to-school drive at his former stomping grounds. He partnered with Target, Chick-fil-A and the local food bank to supply families with nourishment and the tools they'll need for the upcoming school year.

"It's been very cool just cause it's in my home town at the school I went to," Clark said. "I'm trying to be COVID-friendly. The school year is coming back around and it's something to give back to the kids.

"Just being able to see the community where I grew up at coming out and showing support, and me supporting them as well, it means everything."

Saturday marked the first time Clark's hosted a back-to-school drive, but he plans on making it an annual event.