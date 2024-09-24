Regent University unveils $50 million athletic facilities plan

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- Regent University has gotten its NCAA Division III exploratory year out to a strong start and the best is yet to come.

The Royals' athletic department officially unveiled a new athletic facilities renderings Monday, introducing its $50 million plan to construct state-of-the-art venues for the university and its sports teams.

“I am pleased to announce that Regent University is embarking on a strategic campus expansion that will advance our mission and vision,” said Gordon Robertson, Chancellor of Regent University in a release. “These new facilities are not just designed to support the Regent Royals athletic program, but to give every Regent student a place to enjoy community and excel in their God-given abilities. Furthermore, we look forward to welcoming the Hampton Roads community and hosting sports tournaments in these world-class facilities.”

The complex will span 31 acres and include a 2,000 seat basketball and volleyball court, varsity weight room and fitness center with state-of-the-art equipment, NCAA and USATF-certified 400 meter track with space for field events and an NCAA regulation-sized turf field for soccer and other sports. Tennis courts, a baseball field and a softball field are also part of the project, along with a sports medicine treatment center and student lounge amenities.

Regent Athletics Overhead shot of Regent University's planned athletic complex.

The plans were outlined during Royal Fest this past Friday before being released to the general public Monday. The university also introduced Rex the Royal, the program's new mascot.

In addition to the facilities plan, the school also announced a partnership with Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Issac. His apparel company, UNITIS, will sponsor the Royals' men's and women's basketball teams and provide sneakers to all basketball players.

Regent Athletics Regent University planned track and field facility

“I’m so excited the Regent basketball program will be sporting the Judah 1 basketball sneaker, which is the first NBA signature sneaker with visible Bible verses on the outside,” Issac said in the release. “The whole idea is encouraging believers to stand up for what we believe in and be proud and confident about who we are in Christ.”

Regent Athletics has 10 sports teams, including Men’s and Women’s Track, Men’s and Women’s Cross Country, Men’s and Women’s Basketball, Men’s and Women’s Soccer, and Men’s and Women’s Volleyball.