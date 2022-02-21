Region Tournament Central - High School Basketball

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Region tournaments are tipping off around the commonwealth with plenty of teams from the 757 battling for state championships. See updated schedules and scores below:
Region 6A:
Girls:
Oscar Smith @ Landstown- Monday, 6:00
Kellam @ Western Branch- Monday, 6:00
Boys:
Kellam @ Landstown- Monday, 6:00
Grassfield @ Oscar Smith- Monday, 6:00
Region 5A
Girls:
Hickory @ Princess Anne- Tuesday, 6:00
Indian River vs. Salem @ Princess Anne- Tuesday, 7:30
Bayside @ Kempsville- Tuesday, 6:00
Tallwood vs. First Colonial @ Kempsville- Tuesday, 7:30
Boys:
Cox @ Indian River- Wednesday, 6:00
Green Run vs. Salem @ Indian River- Wednesday, 7:30
Bayside @ Princess Anne- Wednesday, 6:00
Tallwood vs. Kempsville @ Princess Anne- Wednesday, 7:30
Region 5B
Girls:
Kecoughtan vs. Bethel @ Norview- Wednesday, 6:00
Nansemond River vs. Woodside @ Norview- Wednesday, 7:30
Boys:
Bethel vs. Menchville @ Norview- Tuesday, 6:00
Norview vs. Woodside @ Norview- Tuesday, 7:30
Region 4A
Girls:
Deep Creek @ Hampton- Monday, 6:00
Manor vs. Grafton @ Hampton- Monday, 7:30
Warwick @ Smithfield- Monday, 6:00
Great Bridge vs. King's Fork @ Smithfield- Monday, 7:30
Boys:
Churchland @ King's Fork- Tuesday, 6:00
Smithfield vs. Manor @ King's Fork- Tuesday, 7:30
Heritage @ Jamestown- Tuesday, 6:00
Hampton vs. Grafton @ Jamestown- Tuesday, 7:30
Region 3A
Girls:
Booker T. Washington @ Park View-Monday, 5:30
Tabb @ New Kent- Monday, 6:00
Petersburg @ Lafayette- Monday, 6:00
York @ I.C. Norcom- Monday, 6:00
Colonial Heights @ Lakeland- Monday, 6:00
Phoebus @ Southampton- Monday, 6:00
Boys:
Southampton @ York- Monday, 6:00
Colonial Heights @ Lake Taylor- Monday, 6:00
Lakeland @ Phoebus- Monday, 7:00
Lafayette @ Booker T. Washington- Monday, 6:00
I.C. Norcom @ Park View- Monday, 7:30
New Kent @ Tabb- Monday, 6:00
Region 2A
Girls:
Bruton @ Poquoson- Tuesday, 6:00
Boys:
Bruton @ John Marshall- Tuesday, 7:30