Region Tournament Central: High school basketball teams tangle for titles

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- High school region basketball tournaments are underway as plenty of local teams begin the playoffs with hopes of claiming a state championship. Regional schedules and results can be found below:
BOYS
Region 6A:
(1) Oscar Smith 57, (8) Grassfield 41
(3) Landstown 78, (6) Thomas Dale 39
Semifinals
(3) Landstown @ (2) Manchester- Tuesday, TBA
(5) Highland Springs/(4) Cosby @ (1) Oscar Smith- Tuesday, TBA
Championship
Thursday, February 22
Region 5A:
Quarterfinals
(8) Deep Creek @ (1) Kempsville- Tuesday, 5:30
(5) Frank Cox vs. (4) Floyd Kellam @ Kempsville- Tuesday, 7:30
(7) Princess Anne @ (2) Green Run- Tuesday, 5:30
(6) Indian River @ (3) Salem @ Green Run- Tuesday, 7:30
Semifinals
Frank Cox/Floyd Kellam vs. Deep Creek/Kempsville- Thursday, TBA
Princess Anne/Green Run vs. Indian River/Salem- Thursday, TBA
Championship
Friday @ Ocean Lakes
Region 5B:
Quarterfinals @ Norview
(7) Bethel vs. (2) King's Fork- Saturday, 12:00
(5) Norview vs. (4) Nansemond River- Saturday, 2:00
(6) Menchville vs. (3) Maury- Saturday, 4:00
(8) Kecoughtan vs. (1) Woodside- Saturday, 6:00
Semifinals @ Norfolk State
Norview/Nansemond River vs. Kecoughtan/Woodside- Wednesday, 6:00
Menchville/Maury vs. Bethel/King's Fork- Wednesday, 8:00
Championship
Friday @ Norfolk State- 8:00
Region 4A:
Quarterfinals
(3) Smithfield 55, (6) Warhill 40
(5) Denbigh 55, (4) Denbigh 41
Semifinals
(5) Denbigh @ (1) Hampton- Monday, 6:00
(3) Smithfield @ (2) Churchland- Monday, 6:30
Championship
Wednesday @ higher seed- 6:00
Region 3A:
First Round
(8) Heritage 64, (9) Petersburgh 60
(4) Hopewell 68, (13) Tabb 39
(5) New Kent 55, (12) Lakeland 49
(7) Colonial Heights 61, (10) York 43
(6) Booker T. Washington 53, (11) I.C. Norcom 48
Quarterfinals
(8) Heritage @ (1) Lake Taylor- Tuesday, TBA
(5) New Kent @ (4) Hopewell- Tuesday, TBA
(7) Colonial Heights @ (2) Grafton- Tuesday, TBA
(6) Booker T. Washington @ (3) Lafayette- Tuesday, TBA
Semifinals @ Norfolk State
New Kent/Hopewell vs. Heritage/Lake Taylor- Thursday, 6:00
Colonial Heights/Grafton vs. Booker T. Washington/Lafayette- Thursday, 8:00
Championship:
Saturday @ Norfolk State- 3:00
GIRLS
Region 6A:
(5) Glen Allen 45, (4) Grassfield 40
(2) Manchester 83, (7) Oscar Smith 13
Region 5A:
(1) Deep Creek 83, Indian River 21
(4) Salem 42, (5) Green Run 37
(2) Princess Anne 77, (7) Bayside 39
(3) Floyd Kellam 75, (6) Kempsville 36
Semifinals @ Deep Creek
(4) Salem vs. (1) Deep Creek- Wednesday, TBA
(3) Floyd Kellam vs. (2) Princess Anne- Wendesday, TBA
Championship
Friday @ Ocean Lakes
Region 5B:
Quarterfinals @ Maury
(8) Maury vs. (1) Menchville- 12:00
(5) Bethel vs. (4) Woodside- 2:00
(6) Warwick vs. (3) Norview- 4:00
(7) King's Fork vs. (2) Nansemond River- 6:00
Semifinals @ Norfolk State
Bethel/Woodside vs. Maury/Menchville- Wednesday, 2:00
Warwick/Norview vs. King's Fork/Nansemond River- 4:00
Championship
Friday @ Norfolk State
Region 4A:
(3) Hampton 89, (6) Gloucester 23
(4) Warhill 39, (5) Phoebus 35
Semifinals @ Jamestown
(3) Hampton vs. (2) Manor- Tuesday, 5:30
(4) Warhill @ (1) Jamestown- Tuesday, 7:00
Championship
Friday @ highest remaining boys seed
Region 3A:
First Round
(8) Tabb 65, (9) Lakeland 55
(5) Colonial Heights 54, (12) York 34
(10) Petersburg @ Heritage
(6) I.C. Norcom 65, (11) New Kent 32
Quarterfinals
(8) Tabb @ (1) Hopewell- Tuesday, TBA
(5) Colonial Heights @ (4) Lafayette- Tuesday, TBA
Heritage/Petersburg @ (2) Grafton- Tuesday, TBA
(6) I.C. Norcom @ (3) Lake Taylor- Tuesday, TBA
Semifinals @ Norfolk State
Tabb/Hopewell vs. Colonial Heights/Lafayette- Thursday, TBA
Heritage/Petersburg/Grafton vs. I.C. Norcom/Lake Taylor- Thursday, TBA
Championship
Friday @ Norfolk State