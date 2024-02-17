Region Tournament Central: High school basketball teams tangle for titles

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- High school region basketball tournaments are underway as plenty of local teams begin the playoffs with hopes of claiming a state championship. Regional schedules and results can be found below:

BOYS

Region 6A:

(1) Oscar Smith 57, (8) Grassfield 41

(3) Landstown 78, (6) Thomas Dale 39

Semifinals

(3) Landstown @ (2) Manchester- Tuesday, TBA

(5) Highland Springs/(4) Cosby @ (1) Oscar Smith- Tuesday, TBA

Championship

Thursday, February 22

Region 5A:

Quarterfinals

(8) Deep Creek @ (1) Kempsville- Tuesday, 5:30

(5) Frank Cox vs. (4) Floyd Kellam @ Kempsville- Tuesday, 7:30

(7) Princess Anne @ (2) Green Run- Tuesday, 5:30

(6) Indian River @ (3) Salem @ Green Run- Tuesday, 7:30

Semifinals

Frank Cox/Floyd Kellam vs. Deep Creek/Kempsville- Thursday, TBA

Princess Anne/Green Run vs. Indian River/Salem- Thursday, TBA

Championship

Friday @ Ocean Lakes

Region 5B:

Quarterfinals @ Norview

(7) Bethel vs. (2) King's Fork- Saturday, 12:00

(5) Norview vs. (4) Nansemond River- Saturday, 2:00

(6) Menchville vs. (3) Maury- Saturday, 4:00

(8) Kecoughtan vs. (1) Woodside- Saturday, 6:00

Semifinals @ Norfolk State

Norview/Nansemond River vs. Kecoughtan/Woodside- Wednesday, 6:00

Menchville/Maury vs. Bethel/King's Fork- Wednesday, 8:00

Championship

Friday @ Norfolk State- 8:00

Region 4A:

Quarterfinals

(3) Smithfield 55, (6) Warhill 40

(5) Denbigh 55, (4) Denbigh 41

Semifinals

(5) Denbigh @ (1) Hampton- Monday, 6:00

(3) Smithfield @ (2) Churchland- Monday, 6:30

Championship

Wednesday @ higher seed- 6:00

Region 3A:

First Round

(8) Heritage 64, (9) Petersburgh 60

(4) Hopewell 68, (13) Tabb 39

(5) New Kent 55, (12) Lakeland 49

(7) Colonial Heights 61, (10) York 43

(6) Booker T. Washington 53, (11) I.C. Norcom 48

Quarterfinals

(8) Heritage @ (1) Lake Taylor- Tuesday, TBA

(5) New Kent @ (4) Hopewell- Tuesday, TBA

(7) Colonial Heights @ (2) Grafton- Tuesday, TBA

(6) Booker T. Washington @ (3) Lafayette- Tuesday, TBA

Semifinals @ Norfolk State

New Kent/Hopewell vs. Heritage/Lake Taylor- Thursday, 6:00

Colonial Heights/Grafton vs. Booker T. Washington/Lafayette- Thursday, 8:00

Championship:

Saturday @ Norfolk State- 3:00

GIRLS

Region 6A:

(5) Glen Allen 45, (4) Grassfield 40

(2) Manchester 83, (7) Oscar Smith 13

Region 5A:

(1) Deep Creek 83, Indian River 21

(4) Salem 42, (5) Green Run 37

(2) Princess Anne 77, (7) Bayside 39

(3) Floyd Kellam 75, (6) Kempsville 36

Semifinals @ Deep Creek

(4) Salem vs. (1) Deep Creek- Wednesday, TBA

(3) Floyd Kellam vs. (2) Princess Anne- Wendesday, TBA

Championship

Friday @ Ocean Lakes

Region 5B:

Quarterfinals @ Maury

(8) Maury vs. (1) Menchville- 12:00

(5) Bethel vs. (4) Woodside- 2:00

(6) Warwick vs. (3) Norview- 4:00

(7) King's Fork vs. (2) Nansemond River- 6:00

Semifinals @ Norfolk State

Bethel/Woodside vs. Maury/Menchville- Wednesday, 2:00

Warwick/Norview vs. King's Fork/Nansemond River- 4:00

Championship

Friday @ Norfolk State

Region 4A:

(3) Hampton 89, (6) Gloucester 23

(4) Warhill 39, (5) Phoebus 35

Semifinals @ Jamestown

(3) Hampton vs. (2) Manor- Tuesday, 5:30

(4) Warhill @ (1) Jamestown- Tuesday, 7:00

Championship

Friday @ highest remaining boys seed

Region 3A:

First Round

(8) Tabb 65, (9) Lakeland 55

(5) Colonial Heights 54, (12) York 34

(10) Petersburg @ Heritage

(6) I.C. Norcom 65, (11) New Kent 32

Quarterfinals

(8) Tabb @ (1) Hopewell- Tuesday, TBA

(5) Colonial Heights @ (4) Lafayette- Tuesday, TBA

Heritage/Petersburg @ (2) Grafton- Tuesday, TBA

(6) I.C. Norcom @ (3) Lake Taylor- Tuesday, TBA

Semifinals @ Norfolk State

Tabb/Hopewell vs. Colonial Heights/Lafayette- Thursday, TBA

Heritage/Petersburg/Grafton vs. I.C. Norcom/Lake Taylor- Thursday, TBA

Championship

Friday @ Norfolk State