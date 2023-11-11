Regional semifinals set after first Friday of high school football playoffs

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The playoff sprint to the second Saturday of December has kicked off. High school football teams from the 757 hit the field from Richmond to the south side of Hampton Roads.

Nansemond River and Granby played a back-and-forth showdown in Region 5B, with the Warriors grabbing the 35-20 win. After Nansemond River jumped out to a 14-0 lead by halftime, the Comets rattled off 20 straight points to move in front. Alonzo Ricks and company had another rally left, and put together a 21 point run to secure the win.

Oscar Smith traveled to Glen Allen and returned with a 28-17 win. The Tigers took a 14-0 lead and held off a Jaguar charge to advance to the Region 6A semifinals. Top-seeded Highland Springs awaits next week.

Region 6A:

(5) Oscar Smith 28, (4) Glen Allen 17

(2) Thomas Dale 31, (7) Western Branch 22

(3) Manchester 42 (6) Landstown 0

Semifinals:

(5) Oscar Smith @ (1) Highland Springs- TBD

Region 5A:

(1) Green Run 17, (8) Deep Creek 12

(5) Salem 39, (4) Tallwood 14

(3) Indian River 48, (6) Bayside 16

(7) Kempsville 26, (2) Frank Cox 20

Semifinals:

(5) Salem @ (1) Green Run-TBD

(7) Kempsville @ (3) Indian River- TBD

Marc Davis/ WTKR Maury football heads to the locker room before its Region 5B quarterfinal against Kecoughtan on November 10, 2023.

Region 5B:

(1) Maury 63, (8) Kecoughtan 0

(4) Nansemond River 35, (5) Granby 20

(3) Warwick 57, (6) Menchville 6

(2) King's Fork 49, (7) Bethel 7 (Thursday)

Semifinals:

(4) Nansemond River @ (1) Maury- TBD

(3) Warwick @ (2) King's Fork- TBD

Ian Teasley/WTKR Captains from Phoebus and Jamestown meet at midfield prior to their Region 4A playoff game on November 10, 2023.

Region 4A:

(1) Phoebus 104, (8) Jamestown 0

(5) Smithfield @ (4) Hampton- Saturday, 12:00 PM

(3) Churchland 70, (6) Gloucester 0

(2) Warhill 59 (7) Manor 12

Semifinals:

Smithfield/Hampton @ (1) Phoebus- TBD

(3) Churchland @ (2) Warhill- TBD

Marc Davis/WTKR Lake Taylor gets ready for the second half kickoff of its Region 3A playoff game against Colonial Heights on November 10, 2023.

Region 3A:

(1) Hopewell 34, (8) Booker T. Washington 17 (Thursday)

(5) Heritage 44, (4) Grafton 14

(3) Lake Taylor 38, (6) Colonial Heights 0

(2) Lafayette 42, (7) Tabb 0 (Thursday)

Semifinals:

(5) Heritage @ (1) Hopewell- TBD

(3) Lake Taylor @ (2) Lafayette- TBD

Region 2A:

(1) Poquoson 20, (8) Nandua 6

(4) King William 54, (5) Bruton 13

(7) Southampton 44, (2) Lunenburg Central 30

Semifinals:

(4) King William @ (1) Poquoson- TBD

(7) Southampton @ Amelia County- TBD