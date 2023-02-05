Report: Norcom product Finney-Smith traded to Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, NY (WTKR)- I.C. Norcom graduate Dorian Finney-Smith has been a Dallas Maverick since the start of his NBA career in 2016, but reports are indicating he's on the move.

ESPN is reporting the Finney-Smith is being traded to the Brooklyn Nets as part of the return package for sending Kyrie Irving to the Mavericks. As of publication, neither team has confirmed the trade.

Finney-Smith is in his seventh NBA season and had seemed to develop a comfort level in Dallas. His production has steadily increased since entering the league. Last season, the former Greyhound set career-highs with 11.0 points and 33.1 minutes per game. 2022-2023 has seen the forward post 9.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 32.2 minutes per outing for the 28-26 Mavericks, who enter Sunday sixth in the Western Conference.

The Dallas organization appears to have been kind to Finney-Smith as well. Last July, the former Norcom star held his first Black Tie Gala at the Norfolk Waterside Marriott, where he was accompanied by Mavericks' owner and billionaire Mark Cuban.

"He's someone who worked hard," Cuban said of Finney-Smith at the time. "He wasn't expected to be here and here he is, so when somebody can lift himself up just through their own shear hard work, you've got to respect that and when you're a great human being like Doe Doe is, I'm going to be here."

Now he looks to be heading to a squad that is just 4.5 games out of the top spot in the Eastern Conference and one that is based a little bit closer to home. The Nets are 32-20 on the season and hold the fourth spot in the conference, despite losing James Harden to a trade last season and Kevin Durant being sidelined due to a knee injury.

Finney-Smith would be united with another Hampton Roads native in Brooklyn. Former Oscar Smith standout Cam Thomas is in his second season with the Nets after the team selected him in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft. Thomas scored a career-high 44 points in a win over the Wizards on Saturday night, sparking a 23-point comeback victory.

After graduating from I.C. Norcom, Finney-Smith began his college career at Virginia Tech before transferring to Florida.

