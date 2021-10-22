Report: Old Dominion to receive Sun Belt invitation

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Old Dominion could end up with a new conference home as early as next week, according to multiple reports.

CBS Sports is reporting that the Monarchs are one of four athletic programs that will receive an invitation to the Sun Belt Conference, joining Marshall, Southern Mississippi and James Madison.

ODU is not commenting at this time.

This illustrates how fast the college athletics landscape can change. This past Tuesday, Old Dominion president Dr. Brian Hemphill indicated that the Monarchs were committed to Conference USA, at least for the time being, after the league lost six of its members to the American Athletic Conference.

"By working together with our partners at C-USA, we are optimistic about attracting additional members with a regional benefit to ODU, resulting in less travel and greater competition, for many years to come," a portion of his statement read.

However, as more C-USA teams depart, the sustainability of the league comes into question. Southern Mississippi, Marshall and Old Dominion's move would leave the conference with only five members.

A move to the Sun Belt would allow the Monarchs access to the ESPN family of networks, thanks to the conference's television deal. This would get every football and basketball game, both men's and women's, is broadcast on an ESPN platform.

The Sun Belt is currently made up of Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Troy, Georgia State, Georgia Southern, Louisiana, Texas State, South Alabama, Louisiana Monroe and Arkansas State. Adding ODU, Marshall and James Madison would stretch the conference's footprint north, while Southern Mississippi would fit with the current geographic make-up of the league.

This would mark Old Dominion's second stint in the Sun Belt. The Monarchs were members from 1982-1991, before joining the CAA. They began Conference USA membership in 2014 as ODU's football program made the jump to the FBS level.

