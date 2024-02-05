Reports: Commanders to hire Kliff Kingsbury as offensive coordinator

ASHBURN, Va. (WTKR) — Just days 24 hours after being announced as the Commanders new head coach, Dan Quinn appears to have hit on a trending name to run the burgundy and gold's offense.

According to multiple reports, Washington is hiring Kliff Kingsbury as the team's offensive coordinator.

Kingsbury returns to the NFL after spending a year on staff with USC working with quarterbacks. Caleb Williams, widely projected to be a top draft pick in this year's NFL Draft, was under Kingsbury's guide during the 2023 season with the Trojans.

Washington currently has the second pick in the draft.

This is Kingsbury's second stint in the NFL after he spent four seasons as the head coach of the Cardinals. He accrued a 28-37-1 record in Arizona, making one playoff appearance in 2021.

Quarterback development has become a staple with Kingsbury's resume. While the head coach at Texas Tech, he worked with the likes of two-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes. He also was the offensive coordinator at Texas A&M during Johnny Manziel's Heisman Trophy season in 2012.

Arriving in the NFL, Kingsbury got right to work with another young star quarterback when the Cardinals drafted Kyler Murray with the first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Now he'll likely have a shot to work with another young signal caller, whether that's Sam Howell or a potential draft pick.

Quinn is set to be introduced as Washington's head coach on Monday.