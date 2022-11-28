Reports: Old Dominion running back Watson enters transfer portal

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Old Dominion will be looking to replace one of the Sun Belt's top rushers in 2023, according to reports.

The Athletic is reporting that Monarch running back Blake Watson has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. Watson has also retweeted and liked several tweets reporting on the subject, though he has not announced his intentions himself as of the publication of this article.

Watson rushed for 916 yards and five touchdowns during the 2022 campaign while adding 314 receiving yards and two scores. Last season, Watson became just the second Monarch in program history to eclipse the 1,000 yard rushing mark. He set a career-high and Old Dominion record with 259 rushing yards in the team's win at Coastal Carolina on October 15, the Monarchs' final win of the season.

The junior's 83.7 yards per game average was good enough to rank sixth in the Sun Belt.

Old Dominion finished the 2022 season with a 3-9 record and ended the year on a six game losing streak.