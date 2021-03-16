Reports: Washington Football Team to sign QB Ryan Fitzpatrick

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - The Washington Football Team is bringing in veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick to compete with Kyle Allen and Taylor Heinicke.

In a move first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter and confirmed by CBS NFL reporter Jason La Canfora, Washington is signing the free agent QB to a one-year deal. Schefter reports it's a $10 million dollar contract that could increase to $12 million via incentives.

Fitzpatrick, 38 years-old, has played 16 NFL seasons - most recently for the Miami Dolphins where he started 20 games in two seasons.

For his career, the Harvard alumnus has started 146 games and thrown for 34,977 yards with 223 touchdowns and 169 interceptions.