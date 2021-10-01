Resurgent Kempsville commanding respect on the field

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- It wasn't that long ago when Kempsville was viewed by other area football teams as an easy win.

From October of 2013 through October of 2019, the Chiefs suffered a 63 game losing streak. Even though that skid is a couple years in the rear-view mirror, the present version of the Chiefs is still looking to change the reputation of the program.

"They don't want to be that team or that school that's at the bottom of the barrel," said Kempsville head coach Daryl Cherry. "Every time we come out here on the football field, every minute we take on the football field, we're dedicating ourselves to changing that and pushing ourselves to be winners."

So far it's working. Kempsville is out to a 2-1 start, it's only loss a 21-13 setback to Green Run, which is currently undefeated. Last Friday the Chiefs topped Salem, 17-8, their first victory over the Sun Devils since 2009, snapping a 10-game losing streak in the series.

"When we went against teams like Green Run and Salem, we weren't scared at all. We knew as a team that we could play with anybody in the Beach and in this area," noted senior defensive back and wide receiver Amari Presley. "Going back to my first year here, some guys were scared and some guys weren't, but this year, nobody's scared of anybody."

Next up for the Chiefs is the Battle of Kempsville Road as Tallwood visits on Friday night. They'll be looking to take down the Lions for the first time since 2013.

"That would mean a lot for our area," said Presley. "It would show that we can keep winning games and streak and stuff like that."

"Last spring we had a chance to play, we were right there at the beginning of it to have a chance to make it to the playoffs during the spring season, but we ended up having COVID," Cherry added. "Pretty much a hard season all around, but these guys are up for the challenge and looking forward to a good game."

Kempsville and Tallwood kick off at 7:00 PM on Friday on the Chiefs' home field.