Road Warriors: Despite no home games, Nansemond River finds success

SUFFOLK, VA (WTKR)- With its home stadium as a backdrop, Nansemond River has put in the work on the practice field throughout the fall. The stadium itself, however, remained pretty quiet during the 2022 high school football season.

Arrowhead Stadium is going through a renovation to install an artificial turf field. The process has prevented the Warriors from having any true home games during the campaign, as their scheduled home contests were played at fellow Suffolk schools King's Fork and Lakeland, depending on the schedules of those respective teams. Those might be home match-ups on paper, but it certainly is not the same as taking your home field.

"There's barely anybody there and you just have to go off of your teammates and the people around you," junior athlete Nicholas Grier pointed out.

"The environment at home games is just way better," added junior Immanuel Ezeogu, who shuffles between the defensive line, linebacker and the defensive backfield. "We just fought through adversity."

"You never know the bus situation," noted Nansemond River head coach Alonzo Ricks Jr. "The great city of Suffolk, with our transportation the bus drivers that we have, they're awesome."

None of that has slowed this team down. The Warriors charged to a 7-3 regular season, good enough to earn the number two seed in the Region 5B playoffs and receive a first round bye.

"We thought we'd finish better, but the season turned out how it was supposed to," said junior quarterback Alkendric Overton Jr.

"We showed sparks of what we can really do and that King's Fork game showed what we can really do throughout this whole season," Grier added.

That King's Fork game he referred to was last Friday's regular season finale, when Nansemond River took down the area powerhouse Bulldogs. After trailing 14-0, the Warriors stormed back to claim the 21-20 victory in overtime, marking a statement victory for the program.

"Everybody in the state, in the area, our school, their school, the whole Suffolk was doubting us," Ezeogu pointed out.

"They had to calm me down a couple times, like 'Coach, we've got you. We'll take care of business,'" laughed Ricks. "They showed it."

If the Warriors have anything to say about it, they're not done. Their focus is on the day that's directly in front of them, hoping that doing the little things and preparing throughout the week will allow them to make a little more noise before their 2022 campaign comes to a close.

"There are definitely more statements to make," Ezeogu said. "We want to win a state championship from Virginia."

"We want it all," added Overton. "We're going to work everyday until we get there."

"We don't want the ride to end here," Grier said. "It's a blessing because not many teams can get this opportunity, so I'm definitely glad and grateful for the opportunity."

Nansemond River will take on Kecoughtan in the Region 5B semifinals on Friday night. This is a rematch of last season's first round playoff contest, an 18-12 NRHS win. Kickoff time has yet to be announced, but the game will be played at Lakeland High School.