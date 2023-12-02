Roberts, Phoebus use big fourth quarter to power into Class 4 state title game

HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- Phoebus is used to winning in December. The Phantoms are chasing their third consecutive state title and have not let a move up in classification slow them down.

Davion Roberts scored three rushing touchdowns and the defense pitched a shutout in the second half as Phoebus handed King George its first and only defeat of the season, 25-13, at Darling Stadium Saturday afternoon. The victory propels the Phantoms into the Class 4 state title game.

"You don't take it for granted," head coach Jeremy Blunt said after the win. "You've got to understand that you've got to take every day for what it is and just get better, so it's a great feeling when you can finish off, but we've got to finish next week."

Roberts' first score came in the first quarter to give Phoebus an early 7-0 lead, a 17-yard touchdown rush. King George would add a field goal and a safety, before the Phantoms answered with a field goal of their own to make it 10-5 after the opening frame.

A Roget Walker punt return touchdown and two-point conversion would put the Foxes on top, 13-10, and the visitors would hold a razor-thin 13-12 advantage at the break.

After a scoreless third quarter, Roberts added two more touchdowns in the fourth to secure the win for the Phantoms.

"You've got references that you can lean on," Blunt said of his team's postseason experience. "We can give them some familiar points when we need it and those guys buy into it."

Phoebus will head to Liberty University next Saturday for the Class 4 state championship game against Salem.