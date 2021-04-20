Ron Rivera, Washington Football Team react to verdict in Derek Chauvin trial

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - Like many across the country and the world, the Washington Football Team took a moment to reflect and react to Tuesday's guilty verdict in the trial of Derek Chavin. The former police officer was found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in the May 2020 death of George Floyd.

"Our players and our organization have come together over the last year to support equity and justice in our community," the team said in a statement posted to its Twitter account. It also shared this perspective in response to the verdict:

The trial of Derek Chauvin has served as a painful, searing reminder that a senseless murder took place and claimed the life of an individual, George Floyd. We continue to keep George Floyd's family and his community in our hearts, our thoughts, and our prayers.

The long path forward in our social and cultural reckoning since his passing, acknowledging racism and racial bias and working towards equality and opportunity in our country, begins with accountability.

This guilty verdict rendered sends a long overdue message that those who perpetuate the mistreatment of communities of color can and will be held accountable.

And it is our sincere hope that the important and difficult conversations that George Floyd's murder has sparked will not end today, tomorrow, nor in the future. It is our commitment that we will be persistent, on behalf of our community and in front of our leaders, in supporting those conversations so that the events of last summer and today's verdict bring forth a legacy of change in the service of racial equity and justice for all.

Head coach Ron Rivera added the following statement:

And we as a team will continue on this path of equity, inclusion & justice for all.

I breathed deeply and, unexpectedly, the tears flowed. I had no idea how much I carried this emotionally and I’m guessing I’m not alone. No personal cynicism (of which I have a lot) can silence the heart’s longing for justice. Zechariah 7:9 #GeorgeFloydverdict — Jason Wright (@whoisjwright) April 20, 2021