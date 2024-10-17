Royal Rivalry between Old Dominion and James Madison officially sold out

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Whenever two of the commonwealth's FBS programs clash, it's a pretty good bet there will not be an empty seat in the house.

Such is the case for next month's Royal Rivalry, when Old Dominion and James Madison will square off at S.B. Ballard Stadium.

The Monarchs announced Wednesday that the November 16 contest between the Monarchs and Dukes is officially sold out. Kickoff time will be announced at a later date.

The two rivals have met twice since both joined the Sun Belt prior to the 2022 season, with JMU claiming both contests. The Dukes won during their last trip to Norfolk in 2022, 37-3, before topping ODU in Harrisonburg last year, 30-27.

Ricky Rahne's Monarchs are currently 2-4 on the season and have won two of their last three games, most recently a 21-14 road triumph at Georgia State. They'll host Texas State this Saturday at 3:30 PM in search of their first home win of the year.

James Madison is once again putting together a strong campaign, out to a 5-1 start and rolling past Coastal Carolina last Friday night, 39-7. The Dukes will visit Georgia Southern on Saturday with kickoff set for 4:00 PM.