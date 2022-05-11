Rutschman makes 2022 Harbor Park debut

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- He may not be in Norfolk for long, but Tides fans will enjoy Adley Rutschman while he's here.

The Orioles' top prospect and No. 2 overall young player in baseball, according to MLB.com, made his 2022 Harbor Park debut on Tuesday, returning to Norfolk after rejoining the team last Friday. Rutschman had been rehabbing from a triceps injury with stints in Aberdeen and Bowie before returning to Triple A.

The switch-hitting catcher went 0-for-2 at the plate on Tuesday night with a walk and was hit by a pitch during Norfolk's 6-1 win over Memphis. He also applied a tag during a play at the plate, taking a throw from leftfielder Kyle Sowers to nail Ali Sanchez trying to score in the top of the second.

Rutschman was the top overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft. He saw 43 games with the Tides last season after spending most of the campaign with Double A Bowie. The catcher is hitting .250 in four games so far with Norfolk this season.

The Tides continue their series with Memphis on Wednesday evening. First pitch is set for 6:35 PM.