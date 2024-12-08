Second half George Washington run sinks Old Dominion

NORFOLK, VA (WTRK)- Old Dominion was going toe-to-toe with George Washington for most of Saturday afternoon, but a second half stumble led to the Monarchs' seventh loss in 10 games.

The Revolutionaries used a 13-1 second half run to pull away and top ODU, 78-70, at Chartway Arena. The defeat dropped the Monarchs' record to 3-7.

The game was closely contested during the first half. Jaden Johnson's three-pointer with 5:40 remaining in the frame opened up an Old Dominion lead to 28-22, but the Revolutionaries had an answer and took a 32-31 advantage with less than a minute to go. The Monarchs responded and held a 35-34 lead at halftime.

After George Washington moved back in front, Robert Davis Jr. connected on a three-pointer to take the lead back early in the second half. Sean Durugordon's lay-up extended the advantage to 40-37, but that would be the last lead the Monarchs held. The visitors went on their second half run during a nearly three minute span to open up a 71-58 gap. ODU would work to close the gap, but could not climb out of the hole.

Johnson scored a career-high 16 points and dished out seven assists, while Devin Ceaser chipped in 16 points of his own. Stephaun Walker added 13 points and pulled down 11 rebounds and Durugordon contributed nine points and added 11 boards of his own.

Old Dominion is back in action next Sunday at 1:00 when the Monarchs close out a three-game homestand against Northeastern.