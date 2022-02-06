Second half run sinks Pirates in Hampton's loss to Winthrop

HAMPTON, Va. (HamptonPirates.com) – The Hampton men's basketball team fell to Winthrop 69-57 Saturday in a Big South conference matchup.

Guard Russell Dean scored 12 points for the Pirates. Guards DeAngelo Epps and Raymond Bethea Jr. each chipped in 10 points each.

Hampton opened the game on a 22-11 run in the first 7:02 of the game, stunning Winthrop and starting the first half strong. Winthrop would cut into the deficit, but Hampton would still end the first half with the lead, 31-30. The Pirates would shoot 42.3 percent in the first half and would never trail in the first 20 minutes of the ballgame.

Winthrop would take the lead on the first possession of the second half and would not surrender a lead for the remainder of the game. Hampton was not able to cut the deficit by more than four points as Winthrop coasted to the win.

Hampton concludes their three game homestand Monday, February 7 when they take on Presbyterian College at 7 p.m.