Second round high school football match-ups

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- We're one week closer to crowning high school football state champions. After numerous teams from Hampton Roads picked up first round wins, area squads hit the field next week in hopes of punching their tickets to regional championship games and Atlantic Shores eying a repeat state title.

Region 6A:

(4) Western Branch @ (1) Oscar Smith- Friday, 7:00

(3) Manchester @ (2) Thomas Dale- Friday, 7:00

Region 5A:

(4) Salem @ (1) Green Run- TBA

(3) Frank Cox @ (2) Kempsville- TBA

Region 5B:

(5) Menchville @ (1) Maury- TBA

(3) Kecoughtan vs. (2) Nansemond River (@ Lakeland)- TBA

Region 4A:

(4) Churchland vs (1) Warwick/(8) Hampton- Friday, 7:00

(3) Warhill @ (2) King's Fork- Friday, 7:00

Region 3A:

(4) I.C. Norcom @ (1) Phoebus- TBA

(3) Lake Taylor @ (2) Lafayette- TBA

Region 2A:

(4) Greensville County @ (1) King William- Friday, 7:00

(3) Poquoson @ (2) Thomas Jefferson- Friday, 7:00

VISAA Division II Championship Game:

(3) Atlantic Shores vs. (1) North Cross/ (4) Fredericksburg Christian @ Salem (Salem)- TBA

