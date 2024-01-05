Shorthanded Old Dominion can't keep pace with Troy

TROY, AL (WTKR)- With its top two scorers sidelined and out of the mix, Old Dominion looked to snap its road losing streak shorthanded, but the Monarchs were no match for Troy.

The Trojans ended the first half on a 19-3 run to put too much space between them and the Monarchs, sending the silver and blue to an 86-73 loss on Thursday night. The loss drops ODU's record to 4-10, 0-2 in the Sun Belt and 0-5 in true road games.

Vasean Allette and Chaunce Jenkins sat out the game with illnesses, according to the ESPN+ broadcast of the game, meaning Kieran Donohue had to get creative with his minutes distribution. Devin Ceaser and Tyrone Williams played 34 minutes each and did their part in the scoring column, contributing 23 and 22 points, respectively. Bryce Baker also scored in double figures with 13 points.

Troy opened the game on a 9-2 run, but ODU responded to keep it close through the early part of the first half. The Trojans began to pull away late in the opening frame. Ceaser's bucket with 4:02 left in the half cut the Monarch deficit to 40-31, but that would be Old Dominion's final field goal of the stanza and the squad went into the locker room trailing 55-34.

The second half saw Troy lead by as many as 26 points, but a late run by the silver and blue cut that to 12 late in the contest.

R.J. Blakney pulled down 12 rebounds to pace the Monarchs on the glass.

Old Dominion continues its road trip Saturday when the Monarchs visit Arkansas State. Tipoff is set for 3:00 PM.