Slow start dooms Norfolk State in loss at Nevada

RENO, NV (WTKR)- Norfolk State closed out its time in the Silver State on Wednesday, but could not finish the three-game stretch with three consecutive wins.

Nevada opened the game on an 8-0 run and opened up an early 12 point lead, a hole the Spartans could not climb out of as they fell to the Wolfpack, 78-66. The loss drops the green and gold's record to 9-5 as they enter winter break.

The Spartans went into the locker room trailing 39-23 at halftime and Nevada opened up its advantage to as many as 24 points in the second half before a late charge by Norfolk State. NSU ended the game on a 7-0 run to make the final count more respectable.

Lake Taylor graduate Joe Bryant Jr. scored a game-high 25 points in the losing effort, knocking down nine of his 14 shot attempts and three of his five three point shots. He was the only Spartan in double-figures and the 25 points marked a season high for the senior guard. Kris Bankston added nine points while Cahiem Brown chipped in eight points.

Nevada's Will Baker knocked down all nine of his shot attempts to lead the Wolfpack with 23 points.

The loss in Reno comes after a successful stay in Las Vegas for Norfolk State. The Spartans swept their two games in Chris Paul's HBCU Challenge, topping Hampton this past Saturday and following that up with a Sunday victory over North Carolina A&T.

Norfolk State returns to action on January 4 when the Spartans host Penn State-Wilkes-Barre at Echols Hall. Tipoff is slated for 7:00 PM.