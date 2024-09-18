Slow start not distracting Old Dominion from potential for success

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- A bye week coming off a loss can have a team sitting on that defeat for an additional week, but it can also give squads a chance to get some extra work in on the things that need improvement.

Old Dominion may be 0-3, but that's not souring the Monarchs on what they can still accomplish during the 2024 season. The silver and blue will hit the field again for game action September 28 at Bowling Green and have all eight of their Sun Belt contests still remaining.

"We're still working towards the same goal, winning the conference championship," ODU junior safety Jahron Manning said. "I know a lot of people are thinking about the 12 [team] playoff championship and everything like that. We pretty much got that goal out of our heads, so we're mainly focused on the Sun Belt and getting that goal accomplished."

"We've had the opportunity to win games and we haven't done it and that is my job," added head coch Ricky Rahne. "But our season is very very far from being over. We have a lot of things to accomplish left in this year."

The Monarchs have put themselves in position to win, but haven't been able to get over that hump. Giving up sacks and lack of offensive production are two big areas of focus going forward for the team. ODU has been sacked 15 times in its first three contests, the most in the country, and the squad's 295.0 yards per game of total offense ranks 123 out of 133 FBS programs. While the sack issue may be able to be fixed with technique corrections, the head coach thinks it all comes down to belief.

"We need to continue to work on and develop confidence and know that you're doing the right thing," Rahne noted. "Trust yourself to execute in that moment that's the moment of truth and that's the beauty of all sports is going through and trusting yourself in those moments."

Old Dominion was 2-for-13 on third down conversions against Virginia Tech this past Saturday and gained only 50 passing yards through the air. The offense did put up 246 yards on the ground, but more balance is being sought.

Who will be behind center to try and achieve that balance remains to be seen. Redshirt sophomore Colton Joseph got the start on Saturday before being replaced by true freshman Quinn Henicle at the end of the opening quarter. Grant Wilson missed the contest against the Hokies with an injury to his left arm and Rahne, as expected, did not indicate whether Wilson would be ready to go next Saturday, again noting that the Monarchs would play the quarterback who gives the team the best chance to win.

Old Dominion and Bowling Green kick off at 5:00 PM on September 28. Fans can catch the game on ESPN+.