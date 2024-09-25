Some football games move kickoff up to avoid potential inclement weather

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- With potential inclement weather in the forecast for Friday night, some teams are adjusting their schedules in hopes of avoiding an issues with storms.

Three games are moving kickoff up 24 hours to Thursday at 7:00:

King's Fork @ Nansemond River

Grassfield @ Oscar Smith

Great Bridge @ Hickory

Teams made their respective announcements via social media and will make the moves to get their games in under dry skies.

News 3 will keep you updated with any additional schedule changes.