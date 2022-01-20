Sources: Hampton will join CAA in July

HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- Hampton will become a member of the Colonial Athletic Association on July 1 of this year, sources close to the situation confirmed for News 3 on Thursday.

15 of the Pirates' 17 sports will move to the CAA. Women's triathlon and co-ed sailing are not sponsored sports in the conference. Hampton moves after being a member of the Big South Conference for the last four years.

The addition of Hampton will see the conference split into two divisions. The Pirates will be Southern Division rivals with fellow 757 program William & Mary. Richmond is also a CAA football member. James Madison has been in the CAA since 1991, but announced late last year that it will depart for the Sun Belt.

An official announcement is expected on Tuesday from both the school and the conference.