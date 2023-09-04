Spartan hoops gives back with Back to School drive

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Norfolk State has loyal fans who support the basketball team at Echols Hall every season. Monday was the Spartans' chance to give back to them and then some.

Robert Jones and his team hosted their sixth annual Back to School drive at their home arena. Students of all ages and parents were able to stop by and pick up the necessary supplied for the upcoming school year.

"Growing up, I probably had some back to school supplies that I didn't get," Jones noted. "I needed functions like this to help get me through so now that I'm in a position to give back, I'm going to give back."

"It's a way for us to give back to the community," added senior Spartan forward Tyrese Jenkins. "We're always out here showing our faces, we've got a brand on, we've got Norfolk State basketball, so we want to do something to give back to the community."

Kids were also able to enjoy a bounce house and a meet and greet with the Norfolk State players. Some of the student-athletes shot around with the kids on the court, making it a fun way to end the summer as they prepare to get back to work.

"Some of these kids have never shot on a college court before," Jones said. "To see the smiles on their faces, it means everything for these three hours."

Many school systems in Hampton Roads began classes this past week while others open their academic years this Tuesday.