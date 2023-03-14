Spartan Sisters: Camille and Cameren Downs enjoying one more basketball journey

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR) — The last time Camille and Cameren Downs were on the same basketball team, it was in 2017 playing for Colonial Forge High School in Stafford.

"We won a state championship," Camille remembered.

It's only fitting that the next time the sister duo were on the same squad was this season's Norfolk State group that just took home its first MEAC Tournament title in 21 years.

"It's crazy," Camille said.

Separated by a couple of years, the Downs sisters are savoring one more season together on the hardwood. The roles, however, aren't both on the court.

Cameren arrived in Norfolk after playing at Butler Community College, the same JUCO that Camille played for. When the opportunity to join her sister presented itself, she took it but with a different perspective.

"I have a hard major, electronic engineering," she said. "If I came here, I knew I would focus on that more than basketball but still be part of basketball. Since my sister was here, I talked to her and I talked to my parents and decided to be a manager."

A much different view than playing alongside Camille, but the two gelling almost immediately.

"She's on me about everything," the elder Downs sister said. "When I come out of the game for a timeout, she's on me. I really needed that, it's what I was missing last year."

"Every time my coach needs, he always tells her to get me and check about it."

Those talks in the timeouts or in practice paying off, the sisters celebrating together again as purple and yellow confetti rained down in the Norfolk Scope last Saturday night.

"It was just a relief of excitement and joy," Cameren said. "We got another one together."

"We've made a lot of memories," said Camille, who won her second straight MEAC Defensive Player of the Year award this season. "I will never forget this."

On Friday afternoon, the Spartans play their opening game of the NCAA Tournament against the top overall seed, South Carolina. The task is daunting for the 16-seed NSU, but for the Downs sisters it will be another moment to hold onto in a year full of new mental souvenirs.

"We've always been besties, but of course it's brought our relationship stronger together," Cameren said.

"Just being able to be around her and watch her grow," Camille said with a smile, "I love it."