Spartans finish the job, claim outright MEAC regular season crown

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Monday saw Norfolk State cut down the nets after claiming a share of the MEAC regular season title. Thursday, the Spartans finished the job.

Jamarii Thomas scored 16 points as the green and gold overcame an early deficit to top Howard, 77-58, in the regular season finale at Echols Hall. The victory locked up the outright MEAC regular season crown for NSU.

After the Bison opened up a 14-4 advantage early in the contest, the Spartans chipped away, taking a 26-24 lead with 6:02 remaining in the first half and never looked back. Howard would trim the gap to one point mid-way through the second half, but Norfolk State was able to keep the Bison at bay and pull away down the stretch.

The green and gold shot 53 percent from the floor and won convincingly, despite missing its first eight free throw attempts and shooting just 10-of-21 from the charity stripe on the night. The Spartans also owned the paint, outscoring the visitors, 44-22, inside.

Allen Betrand and Chris Fields each scored 13 points, while Christian Ings added 10 points. Jaylani Darden had a good night on the stat sheet, dishing out six assists and pulling down nine rebounds.

Norfolk State improved to 21-10, 11-3 in MEAC play, and will be the top seed in next week's MEAC Tournament.