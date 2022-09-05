Spartans hold Back to School Bash for Norfolk students

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Growing up, Norfolk State Robert Jones may not have had access to everything he needed to start the school year off on the right foot. Now he's doing his best to make sure other students don't have to endure the same circumstances.

Jones and the Norfolk State men's basketball team held their fifth annual Back to School Bash at Echols Hall on Monday. Students from elementary through high school were able to stop by and pick up backpacks full of school supplies, shoot around on the court, meet the Spartans and enjoy a deejay. Bounce houses and balloon artists were also on hand for the younger group.

"Growing up, I didn't have the best means so I think that now I'm doing something that I probably wanted people to do for me coming up," Jones recalled. "Just being able to give back school supplies and things like that and make sure these kids are good for the first day of school, it means a lot."

"It feels good to give back to the community, have people come in, see the gym, show our faces and stuff like that," noted senior forward Kris Bankston. "It just feels good to me."

The players did not just show up, they embraced it with energy and enthusiasm. Spartans were there to greet the students and their parents, hand out the supplies, oversee activities, take pictures and meet the guests.

"This is all about them, it's not about us," senior guard Joe Bryant Jr. said. "We just try to give whatever energy we have to the kids for however long we're going to be out here."

"They were in similar situations, too," Jones added regarding his players. "They might not have had school supplies to start the school year so now they're in a position to give back as well."

Norfolk State handed out 261 backpacks full of school supplies, according to Jones.

The Spartans will take the court in November and begin a march towards a hopeful third straight MEAC title. They'll open their 2022-2023 campaign on November 7 hosting Virginia University of Lynchburg.