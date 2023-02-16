Stakes high in ODU-JMU rematch

HARRISONBURG, Va. — For the second time in 14 days, Old Dominion and James Madison square off on the basketball court as both teams hit the home stretch of regular season play.

The Monarchs and Dukes meet in Harrisonburg in a key late-season match-up that will have plenty of impact on the Sun Belt Conference standings. JMU enters with a 9-5 league record and currently sits in fourth place in the conference standings. ODU is just one game back at 8-6 as both teams fight for a coveted top four spot in the standings.

The top four teams at the end of the regular season receive a double-bye to the quarterfinals in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

The Monarchs enter as one of the hottest teams in the league, winners of three in a row, five of their last six and four consecutive road games.

Their last loss came to JMU back on February 2 at Chartway Arena, a 78-73 setback. A cold start plagued the silver and blue in that contest, as ODU connected on just three of its first 18 shots from the floor.

Tip-off is set for 7:00 on Thursday night at the Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg.

News 3 will be on-site bringing you coverage on-air and online.