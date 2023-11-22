Stallions, Titans honor late Green Run star Ashley James with benefit game

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- Ashley James used to run up and down the court at Green Run High School, making plays for the Stallions. Now his former team is making plays for him, helping to keep his memory alive.

Green Run and Lake Taylor played the second annual AJ James Benefit Game on the Stallions' home court Tuesday night. The benefit game itself started several years ago, but Titans' head coach Derek Edwards and his counterpart at Green Run, Kenneth Harris, decided to play it for James starting in 2022.

"We always played a benefit game, us versus Green Run," Edwards said. "The tragic death of AJ, we just wanted to keep his name going."

"It's all about just continuing AJ's legacy," added Harris. "We've had this going for awhile, Lake Taylor-Green Run benefit game. It's always been a good thing for the community."

James passed away in March of 2020 after an accidental shooting, shocking the Hampton Roads basketball community and beyond. The guard was a two-time First Team All-State performer and earned Beach District and Region 5A Player of the Year honors during his high school career. He was playing post-graduate basketball at Hargrave Military Academy and had committed to play college basketball at Missouri State.

James's mother, LaToya Jackson, is grateful to both Green Run and Lake Taylor for honoring her son's legacy. The support, however, goes beyond those two schools, as she feels the support from the entire Hampton Roads basketball circuit, including Princess Anne, where her daughter, Aziaha, played her high school hoops.

"The 757 as a whole really comes together and helps me bring my son back to life, basically," Jackson said.

Lake Taylor won Tuesday night's contest, 44-36, in a meeting of squads that both have high expectations entering the season, but this was a night that went far beyond basketball. A youth game was held prior to the main event and those involved with the evening hope that those in attendance walk away with some important messages.

"Stay active in the community in a positive way," Jackson said. "Sports is a great way to be able to use those efforts to be able to bring positivity to the community."

"When death happens, we've just got to stick together," Edwards noted. "Especially with his mom and family, we just want to be here to show that we still care about them."

"His legacy is always alive," added Harris. "Even with the little kids, everybody knows who Ashley James is, so just to keep that going and see young kids still wearing his jersey or say his name, that's enough for me."