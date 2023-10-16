Starting QB yet to be named, at least publicly, for ODU's game against App State

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Both Grant Wilson and Jack Shields have shown signs of being able to run the Old Dominion offense this season. Each has also struggled at times, making the job of the coaching staff a little bit more complicated.

That's why head coach Ricky Rahne would not commit to either as the starting quarterback, at least publicly, for Saturday's home game against Appalachian State during his weekly availability Monday afternoon.

"We're going to continue to evaluate where we're going with that position," the head coach said.

Wilson won the starting job coming out of preseason camp and started the first four games of the season. After throwing for two touchdowns and one interception in his first FBS game for the silver and blue at Virginia Tech, the junior transfer from Fordham put together a performance that fans could get excited about the following week against Louisiana. That's when he completed 13 of his 19 pass attempts for 247 yards and four touchdowns in the Monarchs' first win of the season.

But after struggling against Wake Forest, Wilson was benched after throwing three picks in a little more than a quarter in ODU's home contest with Texas A&M-Commerce. Shields took over and threw for 258 yards and a score. The sophomore would lead the offense to 35 points the next week at Marshall, despite struggling and throwing three interceptions.

Rahne once again made a change during the Monarchs' most recent game at Southern Mississippi. After Shields' first four pass attempts fell incomplete, Old Dominion went back to Wilson, who helped the team to its first road victory of the season. The head coach says the bye week has been used to evaluate both players.

"I thought that they both threw the ball with a lot of conviction in the bye week, which was great," noted Rahne. "If we need to, we're going to play both, just like we would at any position."

Obviously, that would not be a coach's first choice. Rahne admitted it's not an ideal situation during Monday's press conference, but seems to expect either Wilson or Shields to assert himself as the season progresses, albeit later than many are used to.

"Do I want a guy to go and absolutely grab that? Absolutely," he said. "I think that will come with the overall consistency of the entire offense working with that."

Rahne added that both players have been handling the situation well. While other positions allow chances for back-ups to see game action or on special teams, quarterback often does not, but the head coach is optimistic that the competition can strengthen both Wilson and Shields.

"I do think that maybe this adversity and that sort of thing can help them handle key situations in the games," he poined out. "When you look at our late game situations, our guys have handled that pretty well so hopefully we can continue that."

Old Dominion and its starting quarterback, whoever it ends up being, will take the field under the national spotlight for its next two contests. Saturday's showdown with Appalachian State kicks off at 7:00 PM on NFL Network and the Monarchs' October 28 road game at James Madison will get underway at 8:00 PM on ESPNU.