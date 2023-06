State Championship Central- High school spring state tournaments

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- We've hit the final week of the high school sports season as state tournaments get underway on Tuesday. Find scores and schedules for games involving area teams below.

BASEBALL

Class 6:

Grassfield @ Freedom- Tuesday, 6:00

Colgan @ Western Branch- Tuesday, 6:00

Class 5:

First Colonial @ Nansemond River- Tuesday, 6:00

Gloucester @ Frank Cox- Tuesday, 4:30

Class 4:

Jamesown @ Hanover- Tuesday, 7:00

Mechanicsville @ Smithfield- Tuesday, 4:30

Class 3:

Lakeland @ Caroline- Tuesday, 6:00

Class 2:

East Rockingham @ Poquoson- Tuesday, 5:00

SOFTBALL

Class 6:

Grassfield @ Osbourn Park- Tuesday, 6:00

Colgan @ Floyd Kellam- Tuesday, 5:00

Class 5:

First Colonial @ Nansemond River- Tuesday, 6:00

Granby @ Hickory- Tuesday, 5:30

Class 4:

Smithfield @ Hanover- Tuesday, 6:00

Spotsylvania @ Deep Creek

Class 3:

York @ Brentsville District- Tuesday, 6:00

Class 2:

Poquoson @ Page County- Tuesday, 5:00

BOYS SOCCER

Class 6:

Landstown @ Battlefield- Wednesday, 7:30

Forest Park @ Floyd Kellam- Tuesday, 6:00

Class 5:

Princess Anne @ Kecoughtan- Tuesday, 5:00

Granby @ Frank Cox

Class 4:

Jamestown @ Courtland- Tuesday, 6:00

Chancellor @ Smithfield- Tuesday, 5:30

Class 3:

Lafayette @ Meridian- Tuesday, 6:00

Goochland @ Tabb- Tuesday, 6:00

Class 2:

Strasburg @ Poquoson- Tuesday, 7:00

Class 1:

Franklin @ Northampton

GIRLS SOCCER

Class 6:

Floyd Kellam @ Colgan

Class 5:

First Colonial @ Nansemond River- Tuesday, 6:00

Maury @ Princess Anne- Tuesday, 5:30

Class 4:

Great Bridge @ Monacan- Tuesday, 6:00

Hanover @ Smithfield- Tuesday, 7:00

Class 3:

York @ Brensville District- Tuesday, 6:00

Meridian @ Lafayette- Tuesday, 6:00

Class 2:

Poquoson @ Clarke County- Tuesday, 7:00

Central Woodstock @ Bruton- Tuesday, 5:00