State Tournament Central

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- High school basketball season will come to a close next weekend with the crowning of state champions and several 757 teams hope they will be the ones walking away with championships. Below are scores and schedules for state tournament games involving area squads.

Class 5:

Boys:

Quarterfinals-

Indian River @ Maury- Friday, 7:00

Menchville @ Bayside- Friday, 7:00

Girls:

Quarterfinals-

Kempsville @ Menchville- Friday, 7:00

Norview @ Princess Anne- Friday, 7:00

Class 4:

Boys:

Quarterfinals-

Henrico @ King's Fork- Friday, 7:30

Jamestown @ Varina- Friday, 7:00

Girls:

Quarterfinals-

Powhatan @ King's Fork- Friday, 5:30

Manor @ Eastern View- Friday, 7:00

Class 3:

Girls:

Quarterfinals-

Brentsville District @ Lakeland- Friday, 7:00

VISAA Division I:

Boys:

Quarterfinals-

Catholic @ St. Paul VI Catholic- Wednesday, 7:00

Girls:

Quarterfinals-

Catholic @ St. Gertrude's- Wednesday, 5:30

VISAA Division II:

Boys:

Quarterfinals-

Norfolk Collegiate @ Blue Ridge- Wednesday, 6:00

Peninsula Catholic @ Miller- Wednesday, 6:30

Girls:

Quarterfinals-

Norfolk Christian @ Miller- Wednesday, 5:00

VISAA Division III:

Girls:

Quarterfinals-

Atlantic Shores @ Trinity School at Meadow View- Wednesday, 4:00