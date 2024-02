State Tournament Central: Hampton Roads hoops teams shoot for state titles

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- High school basketball teams still standing enter the week just three wins away from state championships. Below you'll find updated schedules and results involving squads from Hampton Roads.

BOYS

Class 6:

Quarterfinals

Hayfield @ Landstown- Tuesday, 6:00

Oscar Smith @ West Potomac- Tuesday, 6:30

Semifinals

Friday, TBD

Championship

@ VCU- Saturday, March 9, 1:00

Class 5:

Quarterfinals

Maury @ Green Run- Tuesday, 6:30

Kempsville @ Woodside- Tuesday, 7:00

Semifinals

Friday, TBD

Championship

@ VCU- Saturday, March 9, 6:30

Class 4

Quarterfinals

Dinwiddie @ Hampton- Tuesday, 7:30

Churchland @ Varina- Tuesday, 7:00

Semifinals

Friday, TBD

Championship

@VCU- Friday, March 8, 2:30

Class 3

Quarterfinals

Meridian @ Lake Taylor- Tuesday, 6:00

Booker T. Washington @ James Monroe- Tuesday, 7:00

Semifinals

Friday, TBD

Championship

@ VCU- Friday, March 8, 8:00

Class 2

Quarterfinals

Bruton @ Luray- Tuesday, 7:00

Semifinals

Friday, TBD

Championship

@ VCU- Thursday, March 7, 2:30

VISAA Division I

First Round

Trinity Episcopal @ Catholic- Tuesday, TBD

Quarterfinals

Wednesday, TBD

Semifinals

Friday, TBD

Championship

@ Benedictine School- Saturday, 6:00

VISAA Division II

First Round

Nansemond-Suffolk @ Virginia Episcopal- Tuesday, TBD

Atlantic Shores @ Hargrave Military Academy- Tuesday, TBD

Quarterfinals

TBD @ Peninsula Catholic- Wednesday, TBD

TBD @ Norfolk Christian- Wednesday, TBD

Semifinals

Friday, TBD

Championship

@ Steward School- Saturday, 12:00

VISAA Division IV

First Round

Williamsburg Christian @ Denbigh Baptist- Tuesday, TBD

Quarterfinals

TBA @ Hampton Christian- Wednesday, TBD

Semifinals

Friday, TBD

Championship

@ Benedictine School- Saturday, 4:00

GIRLS

Class 5

Quarterfinals

Menchville @ Princess Anne- Tuesday, 6:30

Deep Creek @ Norview- Tuesday, 7:00

Semifinals

Friday, TBD

Championship

@ VCU- Saturday, March 9, 4:30

Class 4

Quarterfinals

Chancellor @ Hampton- Tuesday, 5:30

Jamestown @ Monacan- Tuesday, 7:00

Semifinals

Friday, TBD

Championship

@ VCU- Friday, March 8, 12:30

Class 3

Quarterfinals

Meridian @ Lafayette- Tuesday, 7:00

Lake Taylor @ Brentsville District- Tuesday, 6:00

Semifinals

Friday, TBD

Championship

@ VCU- Friday, March 8- 6:00

VISAA Division I

Quarterfinals

TBA vs. Catholic- Wednesday, TBD

Semifinals

Friday, TBD

Championship

@ Benedictine School- Saturday, 2:00

VISAA Division II

First Round

Cape Henry Collegiate @ Virginia Episcopal- Tuesday, TBD

Isle of Wight Academy @ Hampton Roads Academy- Tuesday, TBD

Quarterfinals

TBD @ Norfolk Christian- Wednesday, TBD

Semifinals

Friday, TBD

Championship

@ Steward School- Saturday, 4:00

VISAA Division IV

First Round

Tidewater Academy @ Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot- Tuesday, TBD

Fuqua @ Denbigh Baptist- Tuesday, 4:30

Quarterfinals

TBD @ Hampton Christian- Wednesday, TBD

Semifinals

Friday, TBD

Championship

@ Benedictine School- Saturday, 12:00